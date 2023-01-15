5
Menu
Entertainment

I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers - Shatta Wale cries

Shatta Michy And Shatta Wale (1) Shatta Wale and Michy

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that his former lover, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has stopped him from seeing his son and that is unfair to him.

In a post the musician shared on his Instagram story, he begged Michy to let him be in his son’s life.

He also added that he would want to support their son and buy him some of the things he will need.

“I like how Michy is being frank with her experience out there, but someone should tell her I have not seen Majesty for years, and that's not cool. I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers,” he shared.

This will be the second time Shatta Wale has opened up about the difficulties he encounters while attempting to meet up with his son Majesty after Michy revealed how she fled his house in 2018.

Shatta Wale has expressed his discontent and unhappiness with his baby mama.

The "On God" singer in July of last year said that he had no idea why Michelle Diamond, had prevented him from seeing their son.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



ADA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode