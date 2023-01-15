I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers - Shatta Wale cries

Shatta Wale and Michy

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that his former lover, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has stopped him from seeing his son and that is unfair to him.

In a post the musician shared on his Instagram story, he begged Michy to let him be in his son’s life.



He also added that he would want to support their son and buy him some of the things he will need.



“I like how Michy is being frank with her experience out there, but someone should tell her I have not seen Majesty for years, and that's not cool. I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers,” he shared.



This will be the second time Shatta Wale has opened up about the difficulties he encounters while attempting to meet up with his son Majesty after Michy revealed how she fled his house in 2018.

Shatta Wale has expressed his discontent and unhappiness with his baby mama.



The "On God" singer in July of last year said that he had no idea why Michelle Diamond, had prevented him from seeing their son.





ADA/WA