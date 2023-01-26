I also want to feature Ebony's ghost, just as Sarkodie did with Bob Marley - DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapiano "King," Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, says he would like to emulate Sarkodie by featuring the late Ebony on one of her songs.

Sarkodie's recent feature on Bob Marley's "Stir It Up" has been received with applause by the majority of fans and celebrities, especially Shatta Wale, who lauded his colleague for featuring a "ghost."



According to DJ Azonto, he was amused with Sarkodie's "Stir it Up" feature and would like to go on the same trajectory by featuring the late Ebony reigns.



"I didn't know people could also feature a ghost, so I want to follow suit by contacting Ebony's management so I can drop some lines on some of her songs," DJ Azonto said in an interview.



When asked about his plans for the year, DJ Azonto said he had filed for Artiste of the Year, Best Songwriter of the Year, and Viral Song of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



"With the way 'Fa No Fom' is doing magic, I will not be surprised if I win five awards at the upcoming VGMAs. I have filled my nominations, and I expect good news when the nominees are finally released," he said.



DJ Azonto's new single, titled "En Fa Bi Da," is making waves across various social media platforms with an ongoing challenge among netizens.

DJ Azonto is expected to stage a gigantic live band show on Valentine's Day as he prepares to thrill love couples with some amazing performances.



DJ Azonto, who made his breakthrough with the ever-banging hit single "Fa No Fom," has won many awards over the past months and is also a contender for New Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He is hosting his Valentine's Day concert at Narvana Lounge, Dzorwulu with tickets selling from GHC1000.



DJ Azonto has so many hit singles to his credit, including "Fa No Fom, Add Wele, WaGaashi, VGMA, Any money I get, Kaba Ne Skirt, Hustle, East Legon Nyariwa and EnFa Bi Da.



He has won Ghana DJ awards ( best song of the year ), most influential artist of the year, most consistent artist of the year, the richest DJ of the year, students artist of the year, the next most-rated artist of the year ( GABA awards, new artist of the year, best afro pop artist of the year and the last is Africa spotlight artist of the year.



The Amapiano sensation was recently honoured as the Best Artiste of the Year at the High School Students Awards before hosting his "Azonto A Confirmie" concert in Kwashieman which saw thousands of people attend.