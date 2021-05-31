I always ask myself why I’m a weird human being – Abena Korkor

Mon, 31 May 2021 Source: mynewsgh.com
Socialite Abena Korkor has revealed she sometimes fights herself and ask why she is a weird person.
According to her, she has come to accept herself and life and there is nothing stopping her now.
On whether she will get a man to marry considering her weird nature especially when Ghanaian parents are conservative, she was point-blank that she does not need a conservative man.
According to her, she will settle with a man who understands weird stuff and accepts her for who she really is.
“I’m not looking for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry me,” she said.
