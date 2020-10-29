I always had plans to sign magical Kelvyn Boy – Samini

Samini, musician

Dancehall artiste, Samini says he wanted to sign Kelvyn Boy long before he joined Bhim Nation.

According to him, Kelvyn was his backing vocalist on some bands he played with and he always had him in mind.



However, his protege Stonebwoy signed the young chap and that brought joy to him because he knew Kelvyn Boy was marked for greatness.



He indicated that the young musician has travelled a journey and he’s ecstatic about his progress over the years.

Kelvyn Boy is set to launch his album which has been dubbed “Black Star” today and the event will see performances from Samini, Efya, M.anifest, Gyedu Blay Ambolley.



However, the album is expected on various digital stores on October 30.