I am a GOAT and I attract other GOATs - Tems

Tems Hbdfsbdf.png Singer TEMS

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has described herself as a Goat which means- Greatest Of All Times.

Tems made this known on her Twitter page after American rapper, Snoop Dogg asked her for a music collaboration.

Prior to this, Snoop Dogg had made a request to the singer to do a song together.

Reacting to this call, elated Tems declared herself as a GOAT following her work with other celebrities including, Wizkid, Drake, Rihanna, and Beyonce.

According to Tems, it was easy for a GOAT such as herself to easily attract another GOAT.

She tweeted: “How you know you tha GOAT is when you attract the all the GOATs. It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recognise another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af.”

