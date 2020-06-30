Entertainment

I am a celebrity - Dede Supa fires back at Sista Afia

Lifeline protégée, Dede Supa has cautioned fellow musician, Sista Afia never to call her an underground artiste.

Responding to a tweet from Sista Afia which read, “You go on interviews to talk bad about me when you don’t even know me. Now every upcoming musician wants to attack me to build their career smh. Girl you ain’t worth my attention be careful and focus on your music because surviving in this music industry is tougher than you think”



According to Dede Supa, she knows Sista Afia was referring to her but could not mention her by name.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann, she said, “She shouldn’t be calling me an upcoming artiste. I am a celebrity. I am part of the female celebrities now. You have to believe in yourself to get there.”

A few months ago, Dede Supa in an interview on the same show referred to Sista Afia, Wendy Shay and Fantana as nothing but slay queens.



The interview which was has been repeated on several platforms over the period recently caught the attention of Sista Afia, which we suspect is the reason for her recent tweet.



Dede Supa who broke out in the Ghanaian music scene two years ago is out with a new single dubbed ‘Madtin’

