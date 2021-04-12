I am a certified hustler - Shatta Michy

Actress Shatta Michy

Source: Jeremy Atus, Contributor

Actress, musician and ex-girlfriend of Ghana’s self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Michy, has said that despite being the baby Mama of one of the most successful musicians in Ghana, she still believes in working hard to make money for the future.

The actress who is known in real life as Michelle Diamond Dagoma hinted that her desire to secure her future and the future of her child keeps pushing her to pursue more cash through what she believes is hard work and real hustle.



"I am the type of girl that believes in real hard work that’s why I call myself a certified hustler," she said in an interview with Abena Ghana on the Journey Show on Adom TV.



On the issues of love and relationship, Shatta Michy revealed that her entry into a relationship at an early age of 17 ruined some part of her life as she was not psychologically ready for such a task in her young life. Speaking on whether she plans to get married, the mother of one laughed and said that was completely out of her way for now.

“My mum keeps telling me that you may never know when marriage may set in but I still believe that this is a moment for me to just spend the time I never really got to spend on myself and love myself first even before I set in to love somebody else,” she said.



Shatta Michy is the ex-girlfriend of Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



She is an alumna of Mfantseman Senior High School and Zenith University College.