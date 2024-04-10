‘I am a new person; taking life seriously now’ – Funny Face as he begs Ghanaians for forgiveness

Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face

Funny Face, upon thorough reflection, has admitted to being a nuisance to Ghanaians.

In that regard, he has pleaded for forgiveness and the chance to restore the broken trust.



According to the comedian, he is aware that Ghanaians are fed up with him for not being able to ‘man up’ and handle his problems well.



He said although his actions were not deliberate, he has taken sole responsibility for them and will, henceforth, take gradual steps towards becoming a better person.



The comedian said after a long tussle with challenges that he usually addresses with a careless and bad approach, he is taking life more seriously now.



Funny Face also admitted to being the major cause of his 'mountain of problems'.

In a conversation with Kofi TV shortly after he was granted bail, Funny Face said, “I feel like a new person who is taking life seriously now. I have caused problems for myself. I won't blame anyone for what I went through.



"The world is scary but I am the major factor of my problems. I am the major cause of my problems. Now everyone is fed up with me and that is the level I’ve gotten to but nobody will understand what I am going through. I have issues I'm dealing with, about my own children. So if the kids I knocked down had died, what would’ve happened to me?"



He continued: “Ghanaians should forgive me. I know everyone is fed up with me now but please forgive me. That’s why I took a bath so I can tell God everything. So, I can ask God for forgiveness because Jehovah is the only one that can tell Ghanaians to love me again.



"I need the favour of God and the favour of Ghanaians. It is never my will that after all these years of labour, I will destroy everything again with my hands. No! But there are issues of life. There is so much I want to say but I don’t have the words.”



However, despite all these, he has a strong conviction that all is not lost.

“It's not everyone that went through the stages of life I have been through and still survived. I feel down but I feel all is not lost. To God be the glory, this year, I’ll be 43 years old," he said.



"I won’t say I have entirely wasted my 42 years of existence because I have been able to acquire some properties. I have also spoilt a lot of things. I have offended so many people and destroyed my relationships,” Funny Face added.



Bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody.



This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.

The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted Funny Face bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.

