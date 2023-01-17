I am a scary boy - Shatta Wale warns Kwadwo Sheldon

Shatta Wale has responded to Kwadwo Sheldon after the YouTuber replied to him on his show ‘Yawa of the Day’.

In a video shared on Twitter by vlogger, Code Micky, the 'On God' artiste before hurling jabs at Kwadwo Sheldon, advised him not to play with him because he is frightening.



“Kwadwo Sheldon, I am a scary boy. I am talking about spirits. If you watch me here [points to forehead] tattoo is there, secrets and spirits. Don't play with this guy. I am telling you, don't play with me,” he said.



He further cautioned the YouTuber against greeting him if they happen to cross paths in the town, because he may slap him if he does.



“You are not my playing mate don't try. Don't play with me. I want you to tell me all these things in my face. I will slap you. I will slap you, Kwadwo. I will slap you. I don't joke. Trust me. I don't care what anyone thinks.



“That sense you don't have, I will slap you for you to learn some sense. What can you say? If you see me in town and try to shake my hand, I will slap you, and you can go and report it to the police,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the social media altercation between Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon began over the weekend when the SM boss attacked and insulted the YouTuber.



Upon observing the dancehall artiste's hit on him, Kwadwo Sheldon responded as well, stating that he would educate Shatta Wale on some of the claims made against him without disparaging him.







