3
Menu
Entertainment

I am a scary boy - Shatta Wale warns Kwadwo Sheldon

Video Archive
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has responded to Kwadwo Sheldon after the YouTuber replied to him on his show ‘Yawa of the Day’.

In a video shared on Twitter by vlogger, Code Micky, the 'On God' artiste before hurling jabs at Kwadwo Sheldon, advised him not to play with him because he is frightening.

“Kwadwo Sheldon, I am a scary boy. I am talking about spirits. If you watch me here [points to forehead] tattoo is there, secrets and spirits. Don't play with this guy. I am telling you, don't play with me,” he said.

He further cautioned the YouTuber against greeting him if they happen to cross paths in the town, because he may slap him if he does.

“You are not my playing mate don't try. Don't play with me. I want you to tell me all these things in my face. I will slap you. I will slap you, Kwadwo. I will slap you. I don't joke. Trust me. I don't care what anyone thinks.

“That sense you don't have, I will slap you for you to learn some sense. What can you say? If you see me in town and try to shake my hand, I will slap you, and you can go and report it to the police,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the social media altercation between Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon began over the weekend when the SM boss attacked and insulted the YouTuber.

Upon observing the dancehall artiste's hit on him, Kwadwo Sheldon responded as well, stating that he would educate Shatta Wale on some of the claims made against him without disparaging him.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: