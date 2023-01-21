1
'I am a sex addict, friends have tagged me a nymphomaniac' - Big Brother housemate reveals

Big Brother Housemate Sex.png Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee, has disclosed that she is addicted to sex.

Jaypee made this known during a conversation with Ebubu on Friday.

The housemate who doubles as a professional nurse said her friends call her a “Nymphomaniac.

“I am a sex addict, my friends call me a Nymphomaniac.

“I love sex. Since yesterday I have been losing my mind. I am so horny like I am going crazy. I’m that girl that guys meet and realize they don’t love sex as I do. If I am with you, you are going enjoy the benefit,” she said.

Meanwhile, the widely-watched reality TV show, Big Brother has started its new season dubbed 'Titans'.

It is a calculated mashup of South African and Nigerian versions of the franchise.

With a 24-hour live feed broadcast from Johannesburg, 20 participants from both nations go head-to-head for the ultimate prize of $100,000, and the opportunity to become the latest star to emerge from the much-loved television show.

Selecting contestants from these countries is no surprise.

South Africa and Nigeria are cultural powerhouses, translating as strongholds for Big Brother since its inception, with a legion of viewers cultivated along the way.

In the franchise’s history, it’s a never-seen-before setup. But it’s nostalgia-inducing, harkening back to incarnations of the show in the early 2000s, with contestants from all over the continent.

