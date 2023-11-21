‘I am a stubborn proud poor man’ - Xandy Kamel’s ex-husband throws another jab

Xandy Kamel’s ex-husband, Nana Kweku Mensah, popularly known as King Kaninja, has thrown another subtle jab at the actress.

It can be recalled that during Xandy’s earlier rants, she stated an instance where a third party who was once invited to settle scores between them identified the proud and stubborn nature of her husband.



Xandy, while reminiscing the ill treatments meted to her by Kaninja said, “Even if we had issues and a third party wants to come and settle it, they identify that you are a poor man with stubbornness and pride,” she stated, which translates into Twi as “Ohiani stubborn proud.”



However, Kaninja has employed these particular words while throwing indirect jabs at his former wife.



He teasingly admitted to being a proud stubborn poor man, when one of his colleagues complimented his looks.



Before presenting the sports news at his new workplace, Original FM, this was what ensued between him and his colleague in the studio.



Co-host: King how are you?

Kaninja: By God’s grace, I am fine. God is alive, everything is alright



Co-host: I can see that and you are the only one wearing the shirts, watches, belts, and the designers (bursts into laughter)



Kaninja: Oh yes! I am a stubborn proud poor man



He went ahead to advise netizens not to repeat any of their past mistakes.



To him, it is important to appreciate life, draw lessons from it, and also be thankful for new opportunities ahead.



“Don’t forget to not repeat yesterday’s mistake today. Just draw some lessons from it and move forward. As we have started a new week, I believe that everything will be fine. I believe that God’s plan concerning our lives will come to pass. It's not automatic. It's by divine selection that some of us wake up to each day,” he added.

