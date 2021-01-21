’I am a trendsetter in Ghana comedy’ – Ajeezay

Comedian Ajeezay

Comedian Ajeezay, who has become popular for his rendition of the hit song Jerusalema, says he has never followed what others in the Ghanaian comedy scene do ever since he ventured into the industry.

According to him, he has always been the go-to person for trends in the Ghanaian comedy society.



Speaking in an interview with Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne morning show, he said, “I have always been an individual who creates trends and never follow what other comedians do. I just want to create my own trend so others follow and that is what I am noted for”.



Ajeezay stated that for this reason, immediately he ventured into the Ghanaian comedy scene, he started looking at the untapped areas in the industry to push his craft.

“For me, the untapped area was standup comedy and music. I thought of how my comedy will reach a large audience and I decided to use music to push my comedy. This is me. I am a stand-up comedian and entertainer”.



Comedian Nathaniel Mensah, popularly known as Ajeezay, came to attention for his hilarious rendition of the worldwide hit song Jerusalema and has ever since severed the Ghanaian populace with many rib-cracking renditions.