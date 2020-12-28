I am an emotional singer – S3fa admits

Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa

Young sensational singer of Black Avenue Muzik Sefa has said she is an emotional singer.

In an interview on TV3 monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the young sensational musician said she is an emotional singer and that helps her to write great songs.



When asked by the host if she is an emotional artist she replied: “Yes, but I channel my emotions in writing and that makes me an emotional singer, not that much but a little.”



Throwing back on Christmas S3fa said she has really missed the old days where her parents would buy her clothes and shoes for Christmas.

“I miss when I was young, like by this time my parents have bought me some shoes and clothes for Christmas that was one great moment but now I have to do all by myself,” she said.



S3fa is currently promoting her debut album ‘Growth.’