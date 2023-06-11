'I am back to music' - Samini as he announces completion of GIMPA

Dancehall musician, Samini

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Samini, has disclosed that he is back to focusing on his music career after pursuing his degree program at GIMPA.

He said he had to put music on a break to focus on his academics; a vow he once made to his parents.



Samini made this known in a post shared via social media.



He said “4 years ago I decided to challenge myself to a promise I made to my own damn self after high school. That I would one day go back and do university education just to complete the journey if not for anything to make mama proud since she was my biggest fan and played a major role in how I got to convince family to allow me to chose music over books.

"Today I’m proud to tell all my loved ones and well wishers that I’m Officially done with my exams for my PROJECT MANAGEMENT DEGREE PROGRAM at GIMPA BUSINESS SCHOOL and am awaiting Graduation….. Morale . YOU CAN DO IT NO MATTER HOW LATE. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Back to the music. Lol. Dem no ready for what’s cooking smh.”



In the four years of studying Project Management, Samini became the Student Representative Council’s President (SRC) President of GIMPA where he led the student body of the esteemed University.



