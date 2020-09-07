Music

I am called to win souls through music – Naana Kwartema

Musician Evelyn Naana Kwartema Asante

Spirit-filled Ghanaian gospel artiste Evelyn Naana Kwartema Asante known in the music scene as Naana Kwartema says she was specially called by God to spread His word through music.

The passionate worshipper and songwriter doubles as an HR professional with a degree in philosophy and sociology from the University of Ghana Legon. She hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.



According to her, “Being a worship minister is more than entertainment you know. I believe it’s a call. A call to sing songs that liberate, heal, and transform people. So I will say I decided to respond to that call and make use of the gift God has given me, my passion and dedication to the songs I put out there is a reflection of my love for God.”



She added that “When any of the songs I put out there plays, I want people to be compelled to worship God and to experience his presence in their homes, rooms, cars, offices, etc.”



Evelyn says her background influences her choice of music genre. According to her, she comes from a Christian family.



“My Dad is a Reverend minister and a great worshipper too so the gift was passed on to me. I have served as a worship minister for about 13 years now. Leading people into the presence of God to experience the joy of the Lord makes me feel so fulfilled," she says.

The worshipper, who looks to Diana Hamilton, Sinach and other women of power and grace, with a story quite similar to hers, has songs like "Gye Wayeyi", "Be Still", "Do It Again" all to be released before December 2020.



Currently, she has released ‘Total Worship’ a gospel single written by her with the inspiration from her personal experiences.



“I have four songs so far, they are "Total Worship" which has been released. We have come a long way as an industry, we are doing well but we can do a lot better, support each other be united and make the name of Ghana great throughout the world.



She advised that young people especially musicians should have purpose and direction aside talent because sometimes “you may be good and gifted but with no purpose. Ask yourself.”

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.