‘I am considering a DNA test for my kids’ – Funny Face

Funny Face and the mother of his kids, Vanessa

In the wake of Funny Face’s ‘baby mama’, allegedly barring him from seeing and staying in touch with his kids, the comic actor is contemplating a DNA test for the children.

This thought was awakened by a netizen who wondered why the mother of his kids, Vanessa, was torturing him by consistently preventing him from accessing his children.



The netizen, who senses foul play took to the comment section of one of Funny Face’s rants on Instagram and wrote, “Maybe senior man should do a DNA test when he gets the chance because the way the lady is behaving, I don’t understand. Senior man too, move on erh. You have allowed the girl to spot your weaknesses so she has been using it against you.”



Funny Face, in response, considered the idea saying Vanessa’s attitude towards him is beginning to make him ‘smell a rat’.



“DNA? Not a bad idea though. Me sef now I dey start to suspect. (I am now even beginning to suspect),” he wrote in Pidgin mixed with English.





Funny Face has recently been spotted online lambasting the mother of his three daughters over custody issues.In a series of posts on Instagram, he said his baby mama, upon realizing that he was steadily recovering from his mental state, took advantage of the situation and started getting closer to him.He said Vanessa, who nearly destroyed his life by bolting with their kids for the past four years, suddenly started giving him access to them through several video calls.

However, in the latest turn of events, Funny Face said Vanessa had withdrawn all such rights and suddenly developed a cold attitude towards him.



Unclear about Vanessa’s sudden change, Funny Face is unhappy with the fact that she raised his hopes with the children and dashed them.



EB/SARA