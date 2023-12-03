‘I am disappointed in Esther Smith’ – Mr. Logic

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Esther Smith

Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as 'Mr. Logic', has expressed utmost disappointment at gospel singer, Esther Smith, for relocating to the United States and starving her fans of some good music.

The iconic gospel musician’s disappearance from the music scene has been an issue of major concern, particularly after she stopped dropping back-to-back hits like she used to.



However, this topic popped up during a discussion on the United Showbiz, and Mr. Logic couldn’t hide his disappointment.



“I am so disappointed in that woman. I am so disappointed in Esther Smith. I am so disappointed in Esther Smith. Whether it is marriage, a man, or whatever caused her to stop singing in the mainstream, I am telling her that some of us are disappointed. I am so disappointed to an extent; I wish I could say it to her face.



“There are some gospel singers, their songs and presence have changed the scene and she is one of them. Her songs were hits. The voice, composition, melody, and everything. This is a lady I don’t know why she disappeared,” he stated.



Earlier in a viral interview, Esther Smith disclosed that she had to relocate from Ghana to Germany to seek a proper solution to her son’s ailing heart condition.



She said after receiving the best medical care, her son is now a footballer gradually making strides.

“I relocated from Ghana because of my son’s heart condition. My son had a battery in his heart and when the battery went off, it meant his life was being cut short. But now, he is safe and plays football,” she stated.



The award-winning gospel singer also argued that she hasn’t quit music, adding that she is currently a Church of England Choir member.



Notable of some popular songs by Esther Smith are; “Nipa,” “Ma Won San,” “Onyame Boafo,” among others.



Failed marriage



Esther Smith disclosed that she suffered domestic abuse from her former husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, all through their four years of marriage.



She made this statement while reacting to Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who reportedly died from physical abuse in her marriage.

