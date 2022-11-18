0
I am excited for Black Sherif - British comedian

Kadi And Black Sherif British comedian Kadi and Blacko

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-Congolese comedian and presenter, Eddie Kadi, has expressed the joy he feels ahead of Black Sherif's performance at KOKO-Camden, in the United Kingdom.

Kadi went live while at the premises of BBCXtra, where he told his over 93,000 Instagram followers that he couldn't wait to see Blacko perform.

Blacko, who was captured in the comedian’s live feed, was asked to tell Ghanaians in the UK in Twi to come over and support him.

He did so with his swag and style, which dexterity got the comedian smiling and asking what he said.

Another guy with them explained to him saying, "he was telling them to come to KOKO and support him" in a thick British accent.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to perform today, November 18, 2022, at KOKO in London, following the artiste’s breakthrough in the music industry.

His performance will feature notable DJ Semtex and Narx, who will be special guests to grace the occasion.

