I am focused on global domination – King Promise

Ghanaian high-life artiste, King Promise

Ghanaian high-life artiste, King Promise has shared that he went ‘crazy’ in shooting the video for his latest jam, ‘Slow Down’ because he is determined to realise global domination.

The artiste who is full of good vibes and is highly appreciative of the progress he has made so far with support from his fans emphasized, “For now, everything for me has to be something a notch higher. It has to be the next level kind of move. I am all about global domination right now and I have to make sure my videos, music, my team and everything I do is done the 5 star way”.



King Promise, who has been doing the best to become the great talent he is, admits he is working with the right team and right people, bringing his dream of global domination within his reach.



According to the ‘Selfish’ hit-maker, there only trick to him doing great music is, “I make sure my music cuts across. Whether you are black or white, Nigerian or Ghanaian, you will love my songs and after I let the music speak for me, I go round the world to promote it”, he told Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the Ryse N Shyne show.

The musician who is always named by international music acts as having the potential to achieve global domination booked the entire National Theatre to shoot the music video for his new single ‘Slow Down’.



Growing up, he had witnessed events at the National Theatre and having it all to himself for the entire day to shoot a video was more than a dream come true for him.