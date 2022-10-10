I am going to build a mansion from skit making - Jeffrey Nortey

Jeffrey Nortey has disclosed that he is going to build a mansion from the skits he has been shooting .

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the skit maker mentioned the skits are not making him money yet but he is still getting some gigs with recognised brands.



“Skit making is not making me money yet, but there is room for more improvement. Brands are coming in and we are collaborating with brands.



“YouTube, we are not there, but we will get there. I am going to build a mansion with skit-making, trust me. I am a positive person and you should see the future,” he emphasised.



Citing the bible, he emphasized that “God said I have plans for you, plans that are of good not of evil.



“So definitely, with the way, I am going, with the consistency, with the great work and content, definitely, I am going to do all sorts of things.”

After making this known, Jeffrey added that it is his dream to employ people to work for him and make money because he finds joy in doing that.



“I actually want to employ people in terms of crew and actors. I find it fun when I am paying people. Trust me, an industry is coming out of me,” he added.







