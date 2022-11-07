0
'I am going to get a motorbike' - KOD on economic hardship

Mon, 7 Nov 2022

Media personality and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko has indicated that he will park his car and buy himself a motorbike.

He said this on Vogue with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa when he was asked how severely he is being impacted by the ongoing financial hardship in the country.

According to KOD, the rich and poor are experiencing the intensity of the economic crisis.

“No matter how rich you are in Ghana, I think you would definitely feel what's happening in Ghana economically.

“We are in a terrible place. Let me tell you, tomorrow, I am going to Alajo. I am going to get a motorbike,” he said.

“I own a bicycle but I want something that moves a bit faster so I am getting a motorbike,” he added.

Lately, Ghanaians have overlooked their political ties to lash at the government and the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the economic crisis.

There have been calls for his resignation while some have also called for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



