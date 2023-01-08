I am going to marry 20 wives, have 10 concubines - Osofo Ajagurajah

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Osofo Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, has revealed he intends to marry 20 wives and have 10 concubines.

Even though he did not clearly state his reasons for making these decisions, he indicated the marriage with these women will not be based on love but rather on reasons and purposes.



During an interview with GHOne TV, he said even though he officially has a child, he aspires to have 68 children with these women.



“I am going to have 20 wives and have 10 concubines. So, who said I have three wives? That’s the plan, I’m going to have 68 children. I officially have one. “Solomon never married because of love, he married because of reason and purposes. If I will marry, I will not marry because of love, I will marry for reasons and purposes and not for love,” he said in the interview.



Speaking on how outspoken he is and slamming people who speak against him, Osofo Ajagurajah said he is usually possessed whenever he gets angry.

“You see I am a fat person, and fatness comes with a lot of complications. I don’t want to get complications and there is nothing that brings about hypertension than someone insulting you and you can’t reply. I will reply you. I need to insult you otherwise I can’t sleep,” he added in the interview.







