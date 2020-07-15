Entertainment

I am happy fake pastors in Ghana are being exposed - Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Veteran gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has said she is happy fake pastors in Ghana are being exposed.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Accra base Kingdom plus 101.9 FM, the musician stated clearly that she is happy and supports what Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is doing therefore anybody that does not support it is not truthful and also does not know God.



“I am very happy in the first place because this will make fellow Christians wake up and start thinking deep, therefore anybody that will rise up against what Hon Kennedy Agyapong is doing doesn’t like the truth and you see God is using Coronavirus to shake the world.I heard people saying what Honorable is doing is destroying the work of God but who is Kennedy to destroy the kingdom?" She said



According to her if truly God has appointed Hon Kennedy Agyapong to expose the fake pastors then no amount of prayer will get him down because he is fighting for God's children since Christian leaders are not bold enough to speak up and condemn the evil acts by these fake pastors today.

