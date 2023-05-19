'I am happy for Shatta Wale' - Trigmatic gives reasons

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has for years maintained that he doesn't give up in life considering all the challenges he faced in his journey to stardom. From a humble beginning that entailed sleeping on the streets, sacrificing his sleep and tolling to sell his music, he has seen it all.

On Thursday, May 18, Reggie Rockstone published a throwback photo of Shatta and his friend, Okyerefo Kojo, in a dilapidated single room. Despite what seemed to be a poor situation back in the day, the two had broad smiles on their face.



Trigmatic in reaction to the iconic photo of young Shatta Wale shared a testimony of how the Dancehall musician produced songs in that small structure that always got flooded after heavy downpours.



He expressed his excitement over the remarkable growth of Shatta, the man who now has one of the biggest fanbases in Ghana.



"This room eh! I remember in detail what it looked like. A monitor on top of the CPU, tabletop fridge, a VGMA nominee and awards cert on the wall, marks of water levels on the walls and a small garden with a wooden bench outside where we sit and talk about today. God has been so good and I’m happy for my brother. We did some records here as well," Trigmatic recalled.



Fans of the singer took to the comment section to shower praise on Shatta Wale for not giving up on his dream but striving to be one of the nation's biggest musicians.



Check out the photo below:

