I am jealous of madmen - Wanlov

Wanlov the Kubolor

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Wanlov the Kubolor, has made a startling revelation that he is envious of individuals who are mentally challenged.

Wanlov is known for his unique fashion sense, which frequently involves him wearing minimal clothing, and he expressed a desire to walk around naked, similar to some mentally challenged individuals.



In a recent interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, Wanlov said, "I am jealous of mad people. I'm like, why are you walking around naked and no one cares? People would stop caring if I did it right now... [pause]... maybe if I did it for a long time."



Although Wanlov desires to walk around naked, he understands that his behaviour could get him into trouble with the law.



He even joked about needing enough money to pay a fine to the police in case he is arrested for public nudity.



“I think I need to have enough money in case I am arrested for public nudity. Until they realize that maybe I do have a mental problem, they won't leave me alone,” he added.



Wanlov went further to suggest that he might have to fake a mental illness to avoid prosecution.

Additionally, Wanlov explained why he prefers wearing minimal clothing. He stated that the human body is like an air conditioning system that works by sweating, and when the breeze comes into contact with the sweat, it quickly cools the body down.



However, when someone wears clothes and the wind blows against the sweat-soaked clothes, the effect is not the same.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







ADA/BB