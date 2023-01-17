0
Menu
Entertainment

I am just existing - Afia Schwarzenegger marks 1 year of father's demise

Afia Schwarzenegger Kkdnv.png Afia Schwarzenegger weeps at father's funeral

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On January 17, 2022, actress and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger broke the news of her beloved father's death in an Instagram post that attracted hundreds of sympathizers.

A year after the death of Augustine Agyei, her daughter disclosed that life has been unbearable.

According to Afia, she might never get over his late father's death as the void has become impossible to fill.

On Tuesday, she took to social media to publish a photo of herself laying on her father's coffin in remembrance of his first death anniversary.

She wrote: "Dada It's been a year you left me...Am I doing good...Naaa just existing."

Her fans, followers as well as friends have sent prayers and well wishes to her as she mourns her father who used to be her great companion until his demise last year at the age of 83.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: