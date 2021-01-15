I am non-partisan – Musician Osagyefo insists

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Dennis Afram, artistically known as Osagyefo has revealed that because he loves to address and make suggestions about happenings in society through his music, it is assumed, he is politically aligned.

The Reggae artiste mentioned that this claim has affected his musical career from progressing at a steady rate.



In an interview with Haruna Babangida on the Reggae Republic Show on Y 97.9 FM, he said, “one thing about Osagyefo is that I’m non-partisan and everyone knows that because, I make it obvious in my songs”.



He believes no one can criticize him for the kind of songs he does because he is not partisan.

He went on to say, “I can defend myself anywhere because I did Bo ho biom in which I spoke about the IMF loan and teachers’ training allowance Mahama brought up. Some of my friends and classmates in Kumasi even used the song for a serious campaign in Kumasi against Mahama”.



Osagyefo stated that, he believes the truth is winning and will always win.



To him, his music is for the people in society and not to support any political party because, “I represent the people and I will always say it as it is”.