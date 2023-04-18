I am not Cheddar's class - Osebo

Cheddar and Osebo

Osebo the Zaraman has honoured Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, known chiefly as Cheddar for his wealth and love for fashion, a mark he (Osebo) equally possesses but can not match up to him.

Osebo in his latest interview with Zionfelix gently declined the public's call to take on Cheddar in a fashion battle. He added that his 'beef' with preacher, Ajagurajah that witnessed him being adjudged winner was just for fun.



The boutique owner mentioned that he looks up to Cheddar, Ghana's wealthy businessman man who has a love for the finest things in life.



"Cheddar is a big man, I don't even have half of his wealth. I know this isn't about money but that is the truth," he said.



Osebo clarified that there is no way he would compete with a man of his status.



"Cheddar hasn't declared his attention to compete with me. I am not his class, let me tell you why. Give respect to who respect is due. He is rich and has a high sense of fashion.



"Cheddar's fashion sense is very very high. I am honoured to have Ghanaians compare me to him. This means that I am doing well in the fashion world. It has never come to mind to compete with him...Cheddar doesn't have time for such plays...what will I gain from beefing him? I accepted Ajagurajah because he is funny and we wanted to entertain the people," Osebo disclosed.





