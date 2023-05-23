I am not Ghanaian, I'm Nigerian - Hilda Baci sets record straight

Chef, Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has debunked rife rumours that she is Ghanaian.

Hilda who has attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual on May 15 was rumoured by a section of the public that she was Ghanaian.



However, speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, May 23, she said: "No, I am a Nigerian from Akwa Ibom State."



Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 at the Amore Gardens.



The 27-year-old smashed the record set by Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tandon.

Hilda had, in an Instagram post on April 2nd, announced that she was going to make her five-year-long dream a reality.



She revealed she will cook for four days and four nights to break the record of Tandon which was set in India in 2019.



Meanwhile, the Guinness World Record is yet to confirm Hilda’s latest feat as it said it will have to review the evidence first.