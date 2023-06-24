I am not Yvonne Nelson: Two showbiz personalities who have issued stern critique

Kwame A Plus and Afia Schwazenegger

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson’s memoir ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ was released earlier this week to massive reviews.

Whiles it whipped lots of interest on online portals and blogs, many others went out to buy the hardcopies that run out in hours after stocks were delivered.



Many others across the world bought digital copies, shooting the book to the top of memoirs and biographies section on the Apple bookstore.



It hasn’t been all applause with persons in the arts and entertainment industry delivering some of the sternest critiques of the decision to write the book in the first place, but more so, some of the content especially as relates to Yvonne’s search for her real father and her previous relationships.



GhanaWeb looks at two top critics of Yvonne’s book in the showbiz circles



Afia Schwarzenegger in taking her bite on the issue wondered if part of Yvonne Nelson’s frustrations as captured in her memoir stemmed from the fact that an astute man, like Mr. Peter Ala Adjetey wasn’t her father.



Afia Schwarzenegger said she is forced to ask if Yvonne Nelson would have made this whole matter public if her supposed father was the notorious criminal Ataa Ayi, and not a former Speaker.



She made these comments while stating that it is totally unfair for Yvonne to have publicized a book that discloses her confusion about the real identity of her father, a situation which has since subjected the actress’ mother to trolls and insults.



“After publicly scolding a man who ended up NOT being your real dad, calling a family member out shouldn't be your option. Would you have done the same if your Dad was Atta Ayi in Prison and NOT the former speaker??? Just asking,” she wrote on Instagram

Afia, then quoted the part of the Bible that instructs children to respect their parents irrespective of any circumstance.



“Children Obey thy parents is a commandment from God...So respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships.



“Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is NOT boldness but childishness at the highest degree(done that and outgrown it) Who in his or her right thinking mind will write a book to disrespect her mother...."If I don't know the real father of my children, if any of my children have to do a DNA to ascertain their paternity, then I the promiscuous mother should be ashamed of myself literally an Ashawo is even better. Couldn't you have done that in private, with your family, or probably a pastor/ counsellor?? And we have grown IDIOTS who will gather at the comment section to defend this shameful act...those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter.. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book,” she added.



Kwame A Plus stands by controversial views on memoir



Popular social commentator, A Plus, lashed out at critics for attacking him over his controversial take about Yvonne Nelson’s book.



Earlier in what many perceived as an attack, A Plus labeled Yvonne Nelson’s mother promiscuous for not knowing who the actress’ father is.



He said Sarkodie was right to have rejected a pregnancy from Yvonne, who exhibited similar characteristics as her mother, adding that, it was evident in the number of boyfriends the actress had.



A Plus' statements were in reaction to portions of Yvonne Nelson’s book where she disclosed conducting DNA tests in the quest to unravel the real identity of her father, after the man whose surname she bears turned out not to be her father.

In response to the heavy backlashes he has received for what has been termed as disrespecting Yvonne’s mother, A Plus still stands by his opinions. He said the insults would not deter him from speaking his mind.



”Me I write book about my "moda" sleeping with multiple men to sell and make money??? No! E be who write? E be Yvonne Nelson write. I take my money buy some. Yes! I will comment paa. If you want to insult my "moda" insult! Go ahead. Go ahead. Do I care? Life is very simple for me ooo. I'm not here to please anyone!! What haven't I done for individuals and communities in Ghana? Do you even remember? Monfa mo gyimie nfri me so!!!,” he wrote in a mixture of Twi, pidgin and English.



He established that just like Ghanaians have forgotten previous important events, they are likely to ‘toss the issue to the wind’ in a matter of weeks, adding that Yvonne shouldn’t feel special about the manner in which Ghanaians are commiserating with her.



“Me I just don't care ooo. Say what you want. Ɛmfa me ho barko sei!!! I only care about those very few people who like me for who I'm because those are the few sensible Ghanaians. There is not a single sensible person in Ghana who doesn't like me. Nyansani biaa pɛ masɛm. Moa moaka no nyinaa mo yɛ mboa!!



“In two weeks or less, they will forget this one too. Tweaaa!! When dealing with these people called Ghanaians, be as hard as 4ck! They will forget!! Don't you see what Akufo Addo is doing to them? He will leave power and they will miss him! They have forgotten about Atsu. If you ask them who is Abrokwa, 90% of them won't remember that he is Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband who threatened to bathe her with acid which trended for weeks. They don't even remember that they have a nude video of Afia Schwarzenegger on their on their own phone! Wei nom? They have forgotten that Agradaa was arrested not long ago, and those who remember that she was, don't remember her offence. 99% of them don't remember the Charles Adu Boahen story, one of the biggest stories in 2022,” he added.



About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.



