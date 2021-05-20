I am not a newbie in Nigeria – Stonebwoy

Nigerian musician, Davido and Ghana's Stonebwoy on stage

• Stonebwoy in May embarked on a media tour in Nigeria

• The Ghanaian artiste collaborated with Nigeria’s Davido for a single titled 'Activate'



• Stonebwoy revealed that his songs enjoy airplay on Nigeria radio and television stations



Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has indicated that when it comes to music, he has cemented his name in the West African state, Nigeria.



According to the leader of the Bhim Nation, he is not a newbie in Nigeria adding that his recent collaboration with one of their country’s music giant, Davido, earned him massive airplay on radio and television stations.



Stonebwoy in a radio appearance on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb revealed that he will soon tour other African countries to promote his music.

“Activate is a big tune, I have never posted or seen any of my songs do this well in Nigeria and even across Africa. This has given us more reason to activate the African media engagement which had us go to Nigeria to go and start it off. The rest of Africa will definitely see us there.”



He added: “You will soon see me at different locations pushing the vibes because it is really important to build upon the steps that we are making.”



Stonebwoy, who earlier in May visited the West African State for a media tour, said his followership in Nigeria is gradually catching grounds.



“The reception was crazy, I am not a newbie in Nigeria. I have honestly been going to and fro for years now. This visit was crazy as usual, we got there and got picked up at the airport, police, security … rolled up large straight to the radio. I had a tall list of things to do, half I couldn’t do, it is amazing and mind-blowing.”