I am not afraid, their curses will have no effect - Mzbel calls bluff of Ga priestesses

Mzbel accused the Ga Traditional Court of fraud

Female Hiplife artiste, Mzbel, has called the bluff of some Ga traditional priestesses who heaped curses on her after she called their shrine fraudulent over a case she had sent to them.

The singer has stated that she is unshaken, with nothing to be afraid of, describing the threats by the priestesses as ‘concert.’



On January 16, 2021, Mzbel was on UTV and accused the Ga Traditional court of fraud after she claimed that the Chief Priest of the council had defrauded her to the tune of GH¢2,000 over a case she brought before them, against Afia Schwarzeneggar.



Following her claims, the priestesses from the Nae-We shrine at Jamestown, stormed the Abeka Junction office of UTV to heap curses on her but that has not unsettled the ‘Woso Me’ singer in any way, saying their curses are just drama.



“I don’t care about the curses they imposed on me because whatever happened there was just drama and concert. I trust the gods, they are wise and know I’m innocent.

“I have not wronged or disrespected the gods, traditional priests and priestesses who work for them. I could never have done that but to say the truth. Besides, what is my crime? I came to the shrine to seek help for an issue I wanted solutions to. I paid a sum of GH¢2,000 as charge fee to get the Nae-We to settle the case for me. Many months passed without me knowing what was happening. I concealed the truth anytime I was asked in an interview about the state of the case with the excuse that they were still on it.



“But truthfully, nothing was happening so when I went on United Showbiz on UTV two weeks ago, I decided to tell the truth and also warn the public that the Nae-We could not be trusted. They took my money for a case I presented to them and couldn’t give me justice,” stated.



Mzbel made this known to the Graphic Showbiz newspaper in reaction to what has turned into a trade of words between the traditional leaders and the artiste, who has also recently been embroiled in a war of words with tv and radio personality, Afia Schwarzeneggar.