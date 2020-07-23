Entertainment

I am not an NPP member - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female singer, Wendy Shay

Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay has clarified her stance on whether she is affiliated with any political party in Ghana.

The female musician was made an ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency by the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP). Upon her assumption into the office for the position, she paid a visit to the office of the president with her manager Bullet. There were calls from people for her appointment to be terminated due to how she dressed during the visit.



The Rufftown signee on GBC radio made it clear that she is not in support of any party but holds all the parties in high esteem as long as they do what will favor Ghanaians. “ I’m not an NPP member. As for me I will always support any government in power who does what makes the people’s lives better and happier.

“Meaning that whoever comes to office with good policies and have great innovative ideas to bring relief to the people is what I stand for”.



“So I won’t say I belong to any of the political parties so far as you’re doing well and it’s manifesting in the lives of the ordinary citizens, I will always say ‘toaso’.”

