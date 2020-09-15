I am not behind your disgusting nude video - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Akuapem Poloo

Click for Market Deals →
One of Ghana's most talked about female comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sent a strong warning to Akuapem Poloo to put a halt to the lies she's been peddling that the former is behind the circulation of her nude video.
According to the ‘Queen of Ghana’s comedy’, Afia Schwarzenegger, Poloo is once again trying to ride on her fame to trend.
News has it that the one-time-mother of Poloo is the master brain behind the circulation of her recent nude video which has been making rounds on social media.
But addressing the issue in an Instagram post, Afia revealed that the actress betrayed her trust following her backbiting and 'pull-him-down' spirit all in an attempt to tarnish her hard-earned reputation.
In Afia’s recent Instagram post sited by GhanaWeb, she revealed that “after giving you (Poloo) that fame, you decided to backbite me to people I work with… Did I come to Instagram to call you out? Cos you are not worth my time and my brand… you are not worth my platform.”
Afia Schwar also attached a screenshot of a DM she received from fellow controversial actress Akua Poloo back in 2017 who surprisingly requested that she created a publicity stunt for her to trend on social media.
Her message read: “Please can you post this on your page and insult me or say something about it for me? Please.”
Prior to this, Akuapem Poloo in an interview revealed that she was taken by surprise after realizing that Afia Schwarzenegger had mysteriously unfollowed her on Instagram.
Afia has finally cleared the air, Akuapem Poloo was not a friend for keeps.
See post below:
View this post on Instagram
Sometime 2017 you sent me this to insult you so you can trend Instead I made you my lil friend so u can achieve the fame u want positively ..And guess what after giving you that fame,you decided to back bite me to people I work with.....oh yes I have your chat with pinamang cosmetics and all the pictures u circled to her for her to see my black elbow...but u refused to circle your tiger skin to her.. Did I come on social media to call you out?? Cos you are not worth my time and my brand..you are not worth my platform What will I gain from circulating that disgusting nudity of yours. ...for fame or for money?? I am famous n richer than you and dnt need you for anything,infact my children are famous n richer than you... Let me warn you for the last time....you are Not my mate,nor class...Take my name out of your mind and mouth.
