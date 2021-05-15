I am not dating Dada Boat - Gloria Sarfo

Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo has debunked rumours that she is having an affair with renowned actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko.

According to the adorable actress, the wedding pictures that went viral on social media was just a movie.



She told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, everything that happened was part of a new movie about to be premiered.



Apparently, Gloria Sarfo after sharing the post a few months ago has confessed it was a movie and nothing serious.

She admonished that, Mikki Berko widely known as Dada Boat is a brother to her and there is nothing intimate going on between them.



Watch video below:



