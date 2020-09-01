Entertainment

I am not encouraging divorce, I am promoting change - Queen eShun

Ethel Esi Eshun popularly known as Queen eShun is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, who has recently released a video for her buzzing and much talked about tune, 'handcuff'.

She was asked in an interview about the concept of the song, and whether handcuff is not promoting and encouraging divorce. She debunked the suggestions, stating that what she aims to achieve at the end of the day is a change of heart in people that abuse women and vice versa not divorce.



Queen eShun explained that she has never been one that encourages break-ups in relationships.



However, she holds a strong view that people should have the courage and strength to walk out of verbally and physically abusive relationships that threaten their Peace of mind, Health and Life, especially when all efforts to remedy the abuse proves futile.

Making reference to her personal experience, she reiterated that the reason she embarked on such a campaign was due to the possible emotional and mental damages such abusive relationships could cause.



She therefore encourages not only women, but the general public, especially the youth not to unnecessarily endure relationships that threaten their physical, emotional and psychological well-being.

