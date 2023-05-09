0
I am not gay - DJ Azonto responds to critics over VGMA outfit in new song featuring Lil Win

Ghana's Amapiano "King" Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has responded to critics over his VGMA outfit in a new song with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin titled "One Prayer."

DJ Azonto, on the upcoming song, reiterates that point that he was not gay and was peturbed about the backlash that has aroused after wearing a female dress to this year's awards ceremony.

The new joint, produced by Abochi, is another groundbreaking single from the camp of DJ Azonto, who dazzles together with Lil Win, who is known for uniqueness.

The comical song would excite music lovers, with the "Father Benard" trend also included in the rhythm, which generates an exciting sound.

DJ Azonto, who was nominated as the Best New Artiste at this year's VGMA, looks to have another great new sound that would make waves like his "Fa No Fom" hit single. 

Snippers of the song have already gone viral, as the original song is expected to be released in the coming days.

