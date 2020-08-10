Entertainment

I am not in a competition with anybody - Gloria Sarfo tells Yvonne Nelson, others

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo and Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has ‘set the records straight’ about the ‘hate’ tag she received from fellow actress Yvonne Nelson, saying she is not a hater and she is not in competition with anybody.

Last week, Yvonne Nelson set the internet ablaze for tagging her fellow actors ‘haters and jealous’ for refusing to support her new Netflix streaming deal.



She specifically dedicated one of her rants series to Gloria Sarfo and claimed she has been hating her from the start.



Reacting to this, Gloria Sarfo left a comment on Instagram, calling the allegations ‘strange’.



On Monday, she also dropped a long response to Yvonne and other actors who have similar perception about Gloria Sarfo.



She wrote:

“Now let me SET the RECORDS STRAIGHT



First of all, I have NEVER HATED on anybody in my life, NOT EVEN my WORST ENEMY, or even THOSE WHO HURT, AND SPITE me IN MY FACE, NEVER! (That's why I mostly pity those who think I would have issues with them, simply because of how they feel and act towards me)



HATE IS A VERY STRONG WORD, and of course one of the POWERFUL TOOLS that contributes to FAILURE in life. So, I always carefully try to AVOID the word HATE in my dictionary.



I would rather use that time to HATE on my fellow human being, to BETTER my PRECIOUS life.



Secondly, I AM NOT IN COMPETITION with anybody, regardless who you are.

The ONLY PERSON I'M IN COMPETITION with is MY OLD SELF!!



I GROW through what I GO THROUGH.



Thirdly, even though I've been NEGLECTED, DENIED, UNDERRATED, RIDICULED and CALLED NAMES, despite the fact that I'm good at what I do, I still get roles from PROPER, GENUINE and DISCERNING producers who believe in the abilities of a PURE TALENT and chooses PROFFESIONALISM over FAMILIARITY.



So I dont WAIT for them, but rather I try to correct my mistakes, right my wrongs, research about my job, work hard, persevere, maintain a clean heart and mind, pray and earn it.



Now, I HAVE NEVER BEEN A HYPOCRITE, not even in my HARDEST MOMENTS in life, NEVER!!!!

Just that my leniency and kindness are mostly taken for my weaknesses and for granted.



But you see, I've come to realize that, they're all lessons and stages in life.



So I usually ignore those unfortunate moments.



That's why I love my Nigerian friends and colleagues, cos they appreciate even the LITTLE THINGS that you do for them. Unlike here in my beloved country, even a simple like, comment or smile is termed as being a HYPOCRITE or nhwehwEanimuu.



Lastly, I HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN that HUMILITY IS ONE OF THE KEYS TO SUCCESS, regardless. It helped a lot of SUCCESSFUL people in the world, and sincerely, helped me too, and I hope that others will learn from it.

And oh, I just admire the GOD FACTOR in my life, cos that's the STRONGEST PILLAR that holds me.



NEVER THINK ILL OF ANY MAN. NEVER UNDERESTIMATE ANY HUMAN BEING.



I REST MY CASE.”





