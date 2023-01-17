I am not offended when I am addressed as 'she' - Charlie Dior

Ghana's fashion critic, Charlie Dior has made a name for himself for his blunt assessment of outfits worn by celebrities in the industry.

Although he has equally been subjected to scrutiny by social media users for what has been tagged as a 'feminine' style of dressing and his love for makeup, Charlie has said that he is unperturbed especially when it comes to matters of his sexuality.



In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, he sent a message to his critics who sometimes address him with the pronoun 'she'.



According to him, women have a special place in his heart and sees nothing wrong with being tagged as a female.



"I am not offended when I am addressed as 'she'. I love women, I love my girls. Most of my friends are women and so if they are describing me as 'she' and am offended, that means I am thinking that being a 'she' is bad...for me, the pronoun I don't care, as long as the check clears, that is what am worried about" he said.



The fashion critic who has been spotted in women's clothing explained that what he wears is picked up from the male section although many see it as feminine.

He said: "Thank God I have the freedom to express myself the way I want to express myself...I have never said am the best dresser in town. I have never claimed it and I don't want to claim it. What I do on my fashion critic show is to basically state my opinion."



Also defending his choice of outfit, he said: "If something is weird it is probably because they don't understand it and that is okay. If you don't understand something, you tend to judge it really quickly. I do this...it is their opinion if they say my style or how I am is weird."



Watch the video below:



