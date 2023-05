DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian Disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has stated that she is not ready to have children.

She revealed this on Tuesday, May 9, when she shared a photo of herself carrying a child on her Instagram story.



"I love kids but deffoooo not ready for my own yet,” she wrote.



The billionaire daughter is currently engaged to her British boyfriend, Ryan Taylor.

