I am not scared of any rapper- Lyrical Joe issues strong warning

Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe took his turn on Tru Voice, a subsidiary of Tru News Report and ruffled some feathers with his confidence and blunt assessment of himself juxtaposed with other Ghanaian rappers in the industry.

Without a shred of doubt, Lyrical Joe– who likes to be called LJ sometimes, is one of the best Ghanaian rappers and notably one of the fastest rappers on the African continent.



He confidently told Tru News Report in this exclusive interview that there’s no rapper who can match his lyrical dexterity in a one-on-one battle.



According to him, if any rapper gets on his nerves intentionally, he has the ability to take the antagonist down. He said at worst, he can sustain his momentum against any rapper even if victory is not going his way.



Lyrical Joe who was one of the ‘disciples’ featured on Sarkodie’s Biiba Ba cypher in 2018 mentioned that he doesn’t go head to head with any musician without any reason.



He said if it’s for gimmicks or clout, he won’t waste his breath in getting into a feud.



Similarly, media-savvy personality Nana Aba Anamoah sided with Lyrical Joe during his infamous feud with Amerado last year.

We discovered a corresponding post that the GHOne executive had written, in which she described Lyrical Joe as lethal and expressed her admiration for him.



According to Nana Aba Anamoah, aka Madam Recidivism, LJ is simply on a different level from Amerado, and Amerado had no chance of defeating him during their fiery beef.



According to Nana Aba Anamoah, aka Madam Recidivism, LJ is simply on a different level from Amerado, and Amerado had no chance of defeating him during their fiery beef.



