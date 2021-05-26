I am not shy of sending private messages to other artistes – Kwesi Arthur reacts to T-Pain ‘ignoring’ messages

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur says he is not shy to send a private message to any artiste he wants to collaborate with.

The ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’ singer seems to be shielding himself from social media trolls if he ever gets ignored by other artistes in their DMs as was the case of some Ghanaian celebrities and American rapper, T-Pain.



Some Ghanaian social media users used the opportunity to troll Ghanaian celebrities who were found in T-Pain’s DM.



Asked in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Life if he (Kwesi Arthur) will ever DM any artiste for a project, Kwesi Arthur responded, “If I like your music and if I feel I should contact you, I will do so without any hesitation at all. I really don’t care. If I like somebody that much, I’ll just call or text you sharp. I will say your music is hard I will just do that.”



Kwesi Arthur who has a tall list of artistes he wants to work with revealed Canadian rapper, Drake as an international act he looks forward to collaborating with.



“I have not worked with City Boys yet and I am looking forward to it. I have not worked with Kweku Flick yet, Black Sheriff and who else? There are a lot of others I have not worked with,” he added.



The Son of Jacob however disclosed he will soon release a song with Kweku Flick.

“I was working on my album and now that I am kinda free, I will like to move around and get things done.”



Recently trending in entertainment was when American rapper, T-Pain took to his Instagram page a few months back to share the hundreds of DMs he received from both African celebrities and International ones but never knew about them to even reply.



T-Pain revealed he did not know about DM requests and only just found out that there were message requests waiting for him to accept.



Checking his message requests, he saw messages dating as far back as two years, including messages from celebrities all over the world, including Ghanaians.



T-Pain has, however, replied to celebrities in his DM after sharing a video of these unanswered messages and apologising to them (celebrities).