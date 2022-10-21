‘I am not that beautiful’ – Sista Afia declares

Ghanaian singer, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known ‘Sista Afia,’ has stated that she does not consider herself as beautiful.

Stating that she doesn’t find herself attractive enough, she recounted instances where such thoughts started playing out in her mind.



The ‘Sika’ hitmaker recalled an instance when she was lined up together with some other 20 female classmates for their male school mates to select the most beautiful ones out of them.



Sista Afia said she was the only one left without a male partner and that was then she started questioning her beauty.



“As I’m sitting here, I don’t think I am that beautiful. For instance, when I was in school, they picked about 20 girls to stand right in front of the school and they asked some guys to go make their selection from them. I was part of the girls but none of the guys chose me. I stood there and watched the guys pick all the girls one after the other and no other person came for me. So, I asked myself… is it that bad?” she stated in an interview on Angel TV.



Asked whether beauty plays a major role in show business, she opined;



“Sometimes looks could count. When you have the beautiful face, sexy body, doing good music and putting in the work, you will make it. But when you are just like me, you will suffer a lot.”

Sista Afia added that in spite of all these, she strives to offer her inward beauty, adding that with that, she has it in abundance.



“I am not looking at that side. I’m looking at what is in me,” she added.



EB/EA