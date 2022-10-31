2
I am now a drama queen - Akuapem Poloo

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Akuapem Poloo in an interview with Abeiku Santana disclosed that she has found success in being a "drama queen".

The popular actress and video vixen admitted to not finding her feet in the movie and music industry, the reason she loves to go all-out in entertaining her fans on social media.

"I am a drama queen, I am capable of entertaining people. You can't stop laughing when you visit my social media page. Everything I do goes viral," Poloo disclosed on ATUU with Abeiku Santana.

Akuapem Poloo was recently in the news for converting from Christianity to Islam and adopting the new name, Haniya. She pledged to stick to her decision despite backlash from a section of the public who were not in support of her move.

She also recalled all the crazy and controversial things she had to do in order to trend and become popular.

According to the mother of one, she willingly published half-naked photos to get the attention of Ghanaians. As the saying goes, no publicity is bad.

Today she has managed to break into the industry by becoming a household name based on her controversial actions.

"In 2017, I met a blogger through Facebook. I wasn't on Instagram, I begged her to blog about me... I met Abeiku Santana and we took a controversial photo that captured me sitting on your lap in a net dress. The blogger picked it up and posted it. From then I started taking half-naked photos," she recalled.



