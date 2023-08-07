I am of sound mind, I would never use news of stroke as a publicity stunt - Kidi

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Ghanaian sensation Kidi has opened up about his experiences during his hiatus from the spotlight.

Speaking on Onua TV’s Showtime with McBrown, the 29-year-old said that he had only taken a break from showbiz to cool off from all the pressures, and he was shocked to hear news of having suffered a stroke.



“I understand that rumors are written every day and I take it as normal, as part of showbiz. But for me to put out a statement that I wouldn't be able to do my show, I was taking some time off and someone assumed that “time off” meant stroke, the person didn't think of malaria or fever. The person thought straight about stroke… for someone to sit behind his laptop and put out that story, it was very sad for me.”



When asked about speculations that the fake news of his stroke was a publicity stunt to promote himself. Kidi claimed that he would never go to that level.



“Of all the things I could use to promote myself, I would take a stroke? I believe I am sound headed, I would not use something like that… if I wanted hype, I would have gone for something else, I would never use such a thing, it is uncalled for” he argued.

The “Enjoyment” hitmaker however expressed his appreciation for his fans and their support throughout his career.



“One thing I took from that fracas is that I am really loved by a lot of people, people that showed concern, people that reached out. I appreciate all of them, friends, family, brands that I work with, everybody. I appreciate all of them.” He said.







ID/OGB