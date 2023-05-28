0
I am on a quest to seek a virtuous woman inspired by Proverbs 31 - Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Shirtless.png Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, recently expressed his desire to meet a woman of virtue, drawing inspiration from Proverbs 31:10.

In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, the musician shared his heartfelt prayer for God's guidance in finding his ideal partner, someone who embodies the qualities described in the biblical verse.

"There is a description of a woman of virtue in Proverbs 31 verse 10. It's my prayer that God will help me meet my virtuous woman," Kwabena Kwabena said.

He expressed his hope to connect with a woman who aligns with the characteristics outlined in the scripture, which holds significant meaning to him.

Proverbs 31:10, serves as a source of inspiration for the singer, describing a woman of noble character who is worth far more than rubies, he added.

This passage in the Bible encompasses attributes such as strength, wisdom, kindness, and industriousness.

Kwabena Kwabena added that he sees these qualities as essential in a potential life partner.

"When you go to Proverbs 31:10, when she falls into all that criteria, that is the one," he affirmed.

ADA/AE

