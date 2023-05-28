I am one of the greatest survivors in this industry- Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo

One of Ghana’s most talented actresses, Gloria Sarfo, has revealed how she is one of the greatest survivors in the movie industry, sharing what she had gone through in the industry to be who she is now.

She explained that when she began her career as an actress, there were some challenges she faced especially when it comes getting roles to play and her friends looking down on her, adding that she received all those treatments due to reasons she found as absurd.



“I am one of the greatest survivors in this industry. Anytime I am talking about that I get emotional. I kept being denied roles, sidelined and blacklisted for some strange reasons. Even with my colleagues when I am being casted alongside, they are like, Gloria can’t play that role”, she shared her experience.



The actress made this revelation during an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day morning show.



In the interview, she also disclosed that it got to a time when she was tagged as a local dialect actress just because she featured in the ‘Efiewura’ television series thus they saw her as an actress who wouldn’t attract the audience or wouldn’t generate income in the movie she will be featured in.



She concluded by saying that it was through the local dialect acting that in 2020, she walked home with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choices Award (AMVCA) as the Best Supporting Actress in the movie ‘The Perfect Picture- Ten Years Later”.

She said: “Then Efiewura happened that spoilt the whole thing. Then I was tagged as a local actress like you can’t meet the particular target or a particular market target and all that just because I am acting my local dialect. But guess what, it is my local dialect that won me that award”.



Check out the video below:





ED/OGB