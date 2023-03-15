I am quick to 'friendzone' men who come my way - McBrown

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has admitted to being the woman who 'friend-zone' men who come into her life, the reason it is impossible for them to make advances towards her.

On the account of the popular actress, men seized coming her way when she tied the knot with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.



The couple who got married in August 2016 are blessed with a daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.



McBrown who was recently unveiled as the latest addition to Media General added that it has always been difficult for men to make advances toward her.



Those who manage to pass the friendship level graduate to become "more like a sibling" of Nana Ama McBrown.

“Men stopped coming after I got married. It is difficult to approach me, you can’t confess your love to me one time. It will be difficult for you to openly declare your love for me on that level because, by the time I finish with you, we could be more like siblings," she told Johnnie Hughes on 3FM.



Recalling her past relationships, McBrown, mentioned that it was easy for the public to fish out the man she was in a relationship with because she gave her all but in some of these instances, she was unlucky with love.



"I’ll deal with you as a friend, that is how I move. I don’t impress anyone… it is hard for any approach like that. I am not like that," she said.