I am single and not ready to jump into a relationship - Basketmouth

Comedian, Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, on December 22, 2022, broke the news of his divorce from wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, in a viral Instagram post which has now been deleted.

The celebrated stand-up comedian who is in Ghana for a rib-cracking show has announced his love for the West African state, its language, and beautiful women.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on March 28, Basketmouth declared that he is single and plans to give himself some time before jumping into a new relationship following his separation from Elsie.



"Twi is an amazing language, I am going to learn more. On my way here, I said to myself, wouldn't it be cool to learn the language and come stay here for like a year? You know, just chill, get married to a Ghana woman and stuff," he laughed.



"I am single but you know I am just kidding. I am not ready to jump into anything just yet...maybe am not kidding, who knows," Basketmouth announced.



The comedian and his former wife stayed together for over a decade and share three children together.



Basketmouth who has a huge following in Ghana and the rest of the continent has announced plans to retire from active comedy in the next five years.

