I am sorry for calling you a former artiste - Abeiku Santana to Mzbel

Abeiku And Mzbel.png Abeiku Santana and Mzbel

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has regretted his actions and called for forgiveness from Ghanaian hitmaker, Mzbel, whom he earlier described as a former artiste, downplaying her importance in the music industry.

The Okay FM presenter in an interview with a young musician, Chief One, discouraged him from collaborating with Mzbel, when the budding artiste named the female singer as the musician he longs to do a song with. Abeiku questioned why Chief One was eager to work with a "former artiste".

His statement, described by many as unwarranted, attracted the wrath of Mzbel and some Ghanaian music lovers who called him out for disrespecting the '16 Years' hitmaker.

Amidst the backlash, Abeiku on October 28, issued an apology to his victim.

"I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste," his post read.

Meanwhile, Mzbel in the heat of the moment recalled all the instances the popular radio presenter attempted to sabotage her adding that he loves to highlight her shortfalls.

"I won't say that I am the best musician but I still make songs. No matter what you think, at least some people love my songs. I have been doing music for about 18 years. Abeiku is one of the few people who have sabotaged me, backbit me and turn around to smile with me. He acts as if he supports me," Mzbel alleged.









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
